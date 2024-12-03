UK's Middle East minister to visit region amid fears of spillover from Syrian rebel attacks

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain’s</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> minister will head to the region this weekend as the conflict in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a> intensifies, raising fears of another humanitarian crisis. Hamish Falconer, Undersecretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, will fly to an undisclosed country to discuss how to de-escalate the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/about-50000-displaced-in-syria-conflict-as-turkey-urges-regime-and-rebels-to-reconcile/" target="_blank">renewed civil war</a> after extremists seized much of the city of Aleppo. Fears of further escalation have grown after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran-backed</a> Iraqi militias are said to have entered Syria to support President Bashar Al Assad’s regime along with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> aircraft bombing rebel areas. “Events are moving quickly and the trajectory is unclear,” Mr Falconer said in a statement to the UK Parliament, with the immediate concern being the impact on civilians and delivery of aid. “This is particularly worrying if we see more large-scale attacks by the regime or Russia against civilians.” He called on all parties, including Iran and Russia, “to act in accordance with international humanitarian law” and not target civilians, and said “humanitarian actors should be granted full access on the ground”. The sudden deterioration in Syria has come about after the Al Qaeda-linked group of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, designated a terrorist organisation by the US and Russia, launched an assault on Aleppo alongside other opposition forces last week. By Sunday, Syria’s second largest city had fallen in the first major attack on Mr Assad’s regime since 2016. Iran is now reportedly co-ordinating with Syria and Russia to counter the rebel offensive and the advance appears to have slowed after coming up against Syria army defences north of Hama city. Mr Falconer told MPs that Britain had rapidly engaged with other regional partners and he had spoken to his Turkish counterpart to highlight his “concern about the potential for new escalation", as well as the impact on civilians. “I will be travelling to the region this weekend, where I plan to engage with a range of partners on the latest developments,” he said. The minister will also discuss the situation with the UK-funded White Helmets, a Syrian organisation operating in north-west of the country, “to better understand how it and other non-governmental organisations are responding to the situation and supporting people on the ground”. While the ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah appears to be holding, there are concerns of either side becoming embroiled in the Syria conflict if they believe their security is under threat. However, given the high losses Hezbollah has suffered in the war in Lebanon, it appears that unlike the previous Syrian crises, the group will not commit fighters to assist the regime. A Hezbollah representative told <i>Newsweek</i> on Monday that the Syrian army did not need its fighters to defend government territory. Given the bloodshed caused by ISIS a decade ago, it is feared the success by Hayat Tahrir, which has an estimated 30,000 fighters, could lead to further recruitment and widespread terrorism. Priti Patel, Britain's shadow foreign secretary, told MPs that “instability also fuels extremism, not just abroad, but at home here, too”. She asked Mr Falconer to comment on the risks of “dangerous extremists” in Syria and thousands being held in prisons in northern Syria. “We are very alive to the terrorist threats that could emanate from Syria, not least from Daesh [ISIS], who may be down but they are not out, and we continue to monitor those issues very closely,” the minister replied.