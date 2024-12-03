About 50,000 displaced in Syria conflict as Turkey urges regime and rebels to reconcile

About 50,000 people have been displaced in the intense fighting between rebel troops and the Syrian army, the UN estimated, even as international calls have deepened for the regime to make peace with its people and recognise their political aspirations. The fighting has killed more than 457 people, including at least 72 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over the sharp escalation of violence and has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the UN-enabled political process. Turkey, which supports the rebels but is fighting Kurdish troops in Syria, said that Syrian President Bashar Al Assad must reconcile with his own people and hold talks with the opposition. It blamed the recent flare-up on the Syrian government’s refusal to enter a dialogue with the opposition. “Recent developments show once again that Damascus must reconcile with its own people and the legitimate opposition,” the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday during a press conference in Ankara with the Iranian foreign minister. “Turkey is ready to make all the necessary contribution toward this.” Syria’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/01/middle-east-braces-for-syria-chaos-as-shock-rebel-offensive-continues/" target="_blank">civil war has flared-up</a> after remaining dormant for years, with last week’s advance by rebels led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a former Al Qaeda affiliate, into Aleppo and Idlib. Syrian and Russian air forces retaliated with deadly air attacks to push back the rebels. As of November 30, more than 48,500 people had been displaced in Idlib and northern Aleppo, more than half of them children, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said on Monday, adding that the situation was highly fluid. The number of displaced was a steep increase from the 14,000 people reported on 28 November. “Tens of thousands of people on the move; critical services interrupted; women, men and children fearing for safety,” OCHA chief Tom Fletcher said on X. “Syrians have already endured over 13 years of suffering. All sides must do more to protect civilians.” Syria has been in the grips of a brutal civil war since Mr Al Assad <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/syrias-war-a-timeline-of-events-since-2011/" target="_blank">cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011</a>, which later grew into armed rebellion and drew in foreign powers, regional armies and jihadist groups into one of the most complex battle fields in the region. The conflict killed more than 300,000 people, according to the UN, and displaced 14 million people, leading to one of the biggest refugee crisis that spilt across continents. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-revived-insurgency-all-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank">latest rebel uprising</a> is one of the strongest in recent years against Al Assad’s regime that is supported by Russia and Iran. As rebels claim more territorial gains, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have been posted in Syria to back the government’s counter-offensive against the insurgents, an Iraqi militia official and a war monitor said Monday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/07/erdogan-open-to-extending-an-invitation-to-syrias-assad-to-forge-warmer-ties/" target="_blank">Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan</a> expressed hope that the instability in Syria would come to an end “in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people”. He was speaking Monday at a news conference with the president of Montenegro. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/03/us-sticks-to-the-same-syria-policy-as-rebels-make-gains/" target="_blank">US ambassador to the UN,</a> Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the Al Assad regime has ignored Security Council resolutions and refused to come to the table. “We are watching that situation very closely, and we will continue to engage with partners in the region to find a path for the situation to go back to calm,” she said. Mr Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric called on all parties to “do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians who are fleeing hostilities”. He said the UN peacekeeping operations in the country have been largely suspended across Aleppo, Idlib and Hama due to security concerns, depriving people of life-saving assistance. Mr Dujarric warned that “the presence of unburied bodies and lack of drinking water” in Syria threatens public health and said that damage to Aleppo's university hospital had left hundreds of patients without care. “Syria is also already one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, with 16.7 million human beings in need of assistance and over seven million people internally displaced,” he said.