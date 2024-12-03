A boy stands next to a destroyed building after an air strike in Idlib, northern Syria. EPA
News

MENA

About 50,000 displaced in Syria conflict as Turkey urges regime and rebels to reconcile

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls for return to the UN-enabled political process

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

December 03, 2024

