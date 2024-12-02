French President Emmanuel Macron is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit. Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit. Reuters

News

MENA

Macron to hold talks over Lebanese army deployment with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

France wants to elevate its relationship with Saudi Arabia to 'strategic partnership'

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

December 02, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today