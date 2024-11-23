For a total of €1.5 billion, Siemens will supply a turnkey rail system for two driverless metro lines in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. Photo: Siemens AG

Riyadh's driverless metro to open three lines this week

The project will span 176 kilometres, transporting more than three million people once complete

November 23, 2024

