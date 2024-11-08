A stall owner waits for customers at the annual pomegranate festival in the Tunisian city of Testour. Ghaya Ben Mbarek / The National
Postcard from Testour: How pomegranates became a symbol of Tunisia's Andalusian heritage

Muslims and Jews fleeing persecution in Spain in the 17th century have given the city a unique culture

Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Testour

November 08, 2024

