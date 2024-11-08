The interior of Ibn Gaza, a shawarma shop in Cairo's Nasr City district, which has come to be known as 'Little Gaza' due to its large Palestinian refugee population. Mohamed Fathi for The National
'God has been kind to us': Little Gaza emerges in Cairo as a beacon of Palestinian hope

More than 100,000 Gazan refugees have found a chance to rebuild their lives in a vibrant enclave of the Egyptian capital

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

November 08, 2024

