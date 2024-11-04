Dozens killed as bus plunges into gorge in India's Uttarakhand state

At least 36 people died on Monday morning after a bus tumbled into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand state, India.

The bus, carrying about 45 passengers, veered off the road and plunged 200 metres down hilly terrain near Marchula in Almora district about 7am local time, officials said. The death toll is expected to rise as police and State Disaster Response Forces begin search and rescue operations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the injured have been taken to hospital in Ramnagar. “I am supervising the incident personally and investigation into the matter is under way by the state police,” he said.

Authorities are also investigating whether the accident was caused by mechanical failure. The bus is owned by Garhwal Motor Owners Union Ltd, according to local media.

Residents of nearby villages rushed to the scene and started trying to rescuing passengers, some of whom had been thrown from the bus as it tumbled down the rock face.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation package for the families of each person killed and also for those injured in the crash, his office announced on X.

