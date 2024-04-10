At least 12 killed as bus plunges into deep pit in eastern India

At least 12 people were killed and more than 14 injured when their bus fell into a 10-metre deep quarry in India’s central state of Chhattisgarh.

The accident took place in the state’s hilly Durg district late on Tuesday as the bus was taking employees of a private distillery home from work.

The bus was carrying 30 passengers when it skidded off the road and fell into the quarry pit. Three of the deceased were women, district police official Jitendra Shukla said.

The quarry was used for extracting a type of soil known locally as “murum” that is used for construction.

Television footage showed rescuers working to free passengers from the overturned bus. Ten of the survivors are in critical condition, authorities said.

“Of the 14 injured, 12 have been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, while two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital here,” Richa Prakash Choudhary, Durg district’s senior administrative officer, told reporters.

Flash:



At least 12 people killed and 14 injured -- all employees of private firm -- as a bus they were on fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's #Durg district on Tuesday night.



The incident took place around 8.30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari Police… https://t.co/g3avn5uGib pic.twitter.com/QZVn8umyNb — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) April 10, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims in a post on X.

“The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Mr Modi said.

“Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”