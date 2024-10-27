Authorities inspect the lorry in the Glilot suburb of Tel Aviv. AFP
Dozens injured in Tel Aviv as lorry rams into bus stop

Driver of vehicle shot in area home to Israeli intelligence organisations

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

October 27, 2024

Thirty-five people were injured when a lorry rammed into a bus stop in northern Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israeli police said, with the driver shot and “neutralised” by bystanders.

Six of those injured were in a serious condition and five in a moderate condition. Civilians opened fire on the driver, but police have not yet said whether they are treating the ramming as a terror attack.

The incident took place in the Glilot suburb of Tel Aviv, which is home to many of Israel’s most important intelligence units and organisations.

There were reports in Hebrew media that many of the casualties were elderly and were being dropped off on an organised trip when the ramming happened.

Updated: October 27, 2024, 10:16 AM