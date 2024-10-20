'Last chance for real change': Kurdish voters head to polls with cautious hope in parliamentary elections

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/18/iraqs-kurdistan-region-prepares-for-crucial-elections-amid-political-divisions-and-economic-crisis/" target="_blank">Voters</a> across the Kurdish region of Iraq went to their local polling stations on Sunday. After casting their vote, they proudly showed their fingers stained with the blue election ink, a symbol of hope in the region and across Iraq. After a two-year delay, Iraqi Kurds are voting in the region's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/20/what-are-iraqi-kurds-voting-for-in-the-long-overdue-parliamentary-elections/" target="_blank">parliamentary elections</a> for the first time since 2018. At polling stations in the Kurdish capital of Erbil, a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) stronghold, voters expressed a mix of hope and scepticism, weary of a weakening economy, corruption and political rivalry. Some said it could be the last chance for the political parties, particularly the KDP and rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to improve the situation in the region. “God willing, these elections will bring the goodness to Kurdistan and the best people to serve its people properly, particularly the Christians,” Saman Yousif, a Christian teacher, told <i>The National</i> after voting in the Christian-majority Ankawa neighbourhood in Erbil. Mr Yousif, 46, who came with his wife and son, said the elections “could be the last chance for real change” in the region. He expressed frustration over reducing the minority seats saying “the low representation will definitely affect efforts to safeguard the rights of his community”. An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2023/05/30/iraqs-top-court-says-kurdistan-parliament-extension-unconstitutional/" target="_blank">Iraqi Federal Supreme Court</a> ruling in February labelled the 11 minority quota seats as “unconstitutional” but later reinstated five of them. These will be distributed among the Assyrian, Chaldean and Syriac community and the Turkmens. Using walking canes to reach the booth, Farhad Yousif Goga, 55, said he was voting for change and for a better future for the Kurdish people. “I’m obliged to go out and cast my vote regardless to my situation,” Mr Goga, a restaurant owner, said. The Kurdish region has been plunged in economic uncertainty over the past two years as the regional government struggles to pay the salaries of civil servants on time, often blaming Baghdad for not sending its share of the revenue. Baghdad and Erbil have agreed on a mechanism of sending loans to pay civil servants and social services as a way to tackle the budget allocation issue, which stipulates that the region is entitled to its share only when it hands over 400,000 barrels of oil a day to Baghdad. However, Kurdish independent oil exports came to a halt after a Paris arbitration court ruled in favour of a lawsuit filed by Baghdad. Political disputes and deepening division between the ruling parties have also sparked widespread dissatisfaction. “We’ve been going through the same sufferings over the past thirty years,” he added, complaining about the widespread nepotism, corruption and economic hardships. He painfully recalled how he was shot in his left leg in 1996 when Saddam Hussein sent his troops to support the KDP against the PUK during the region’s civil war. At that time, he was a policeman before fleeing to Europe. He returned to the region in 2008 in hope of securing a job. “If you’re not one of them you will not get a job,” the father of two said. “The rule has become akin to monarchy, being inherited,” he added. As a PUK supporter, he believes Bafel Talabani will be able to bring about change. “The one who leads us is a young man just like us and, God willing, he will bring real change and take us to safety,” he added. For the past 40 years, taxi driver Abu Marwan, has been a staunch supporter of the KDP, but in these elections he decided to punish his politicians and vote for the opposition group the New Generation. “All the people here are suffering because of the political infighting, corruption and unemployment, they are struggling to make ends meet,” said Abu Marwan, 60, who refused to give his full name. “There is no justice,” the father of six added. Rewand Jaleel, 26, expressed hope despite setbacks, saying he still sees KDP as the best option to lead the Kurdistan government. “Yes, we are facing challenges and there are mistakes, but I still believe in the Party’s [the local name for KDP] vision,” Mr Jaleel, who casted his vote with his old mother, said. “No party is perfect. What matters is that they are committed to dealing with the region’s problems,” he added. “Our region needs strong leadership that can navigate the tough times ahead,” he said. The Head of the UN Assistance Mission for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a> hailed the vote as a “proof of a bright future” for both Kurdistan and Iraq, according to a statement. “This is a historic day in Kurdistan,” Mohammed Al Hassan was quoted in the statement as telling reporters after touring a polling centre in Erbil. “We congratulate the people of this beloved region on this democratic celebration. We hope that everything continues as we have witnessed, safe and peaceful,” Mr Al Hassan added. “The UN is supportive of Iraq and supportive of Kurdistan. The people of Kurdistan deserve all the best, and deserve security and peace. What is happening today is proof of the bright future for Kurdistan and Iraq”. The Chief of IHEC, judge Omar Ahmed, said the election process “is proceeding smoothly, transparently and fairly”, adding that no violations have been registered. The results will be announced within 24 hours, he added. For the first time in their history, the Kurdish parliamentary elections are being held under the supervision of a federal commission. As of noon, IHEC said the turnout was 31 per cent across the region. The spokesman for Kurdistan Elections Central Committee Ayser Yassin announced the highest turnout was in Erbil at 34 per cent, followed by Halabja with 33 per cent, 31 per cent in Duhok and 29 per cent in Sulaymaniyah. Polls will close at 6pm local time.