Iraq’s top court says Kurdistan parliament extension unconstitutional

The ruling throws the region’s parliamentary elections scheduled for November into doubt

From left, Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, speaks to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and President of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani. AFP
Sinan Mahmoud author image
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad
May 30, 2023
Last year’s decision by the Kurdistan region’s parliament to extend its term was unconstitutional, the Iraq Federal Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The current parliament was inaugurated after the 2018 elections.

A vote was supposed to be held last year but was postponed over differences between the major ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

“The constitution stipulates that the parliament term is four years and anything against that is considered null,” said Judge Jassim Mohammed Aboud, head of Iraq's top court.

All decisions made by the regional parliament from the date of its term extension in October 2022 are therefore considered null and void, Mr Mohammed Aboud said.

This is a developing story

Updated: May 30, 2023, 2:19 PM
