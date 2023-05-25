UN says political infighting in Iraqi Kurdistan 'very disturbing'

The UN mission to Iraq has expressed concern over political infighting between the major rival parties in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan have been at loggerheads over many issues since late last year, mainly elections to the regional parliament now scheduled for November 18.

Tensions over key election-related laws led to a fist-fight in the parliament on Monday between representatives of the two parties, raising fears of a further delay to the vote.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary General's special representative for Iraq, voiced concern over the situation late on Wednesday.

“Ongoing political infighting in KRI [the Kurdistan Region of Iraq] is very disturbing,” Ms Hennis-Plasschaert said.

“Once again, we call on all parties to work in the interest of all peoples and find common ground on outstanding electoral issues soonest.

“Timely, credible elections are a democratic essential.”

The last election for the region’s 111-seat parliament and president was held in 2018. The next election was to be held last year, but it was postponed because of deep differences between the KDP and PUK.

The PUK wants to amend the parliamentary elections law to divide the Kurdish region into four constituencies instead of one and to review the voters’ roll, alleging it contains false names.

The scuffle between KDP and PUK politicians in parliament on Monday began after the KDP forced a vote on reactivating the electoral commission.

The PUK wanted to put the amended election law and the reactivation of the election commission in one package.

The two sides have since entered a legal battle as to whether the parliamentary session was legal or not, deepening disagreements and threatening to delay the elections.