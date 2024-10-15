Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Egypt for talks with El Sisi

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Tuesday for talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, as the two countries search for ways to end the war in Gaza. Officials said the visit by Prince Mohammed takes on added significance because of the critical situation in the region.

Mr El Sisi received Prince Mohammed at Cairo airport. Egypt and Saudi Arabia, traditional allies widely seen as pillars of regional stability, tirelessly advocate a two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, an outcome they view as vital to stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

In 1979, Egypt became the first Arab nation to sign a peace treaty with Israel. Relations between the countries, however, have been their most tense in decades because of the Gaza war, which has killed more than 42,200 Palestinians and injured more than twice that number, the enclave's health authorities said. Egypt borders Gaza and Israel.

The war has complicated prospects of Saudi Arabia establishing ties with Israel. Saudi officials have said relations with Israel would be impossible without steps towards recognising a Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt are close allies of the US and are bound by economic, social and cultural relations. The kingdom is host to the largest expatriate Egyptian community and is among Cairo's main financial backers.