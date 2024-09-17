Eight killed and thousands injured by 'mysterious' pager detonations across Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/16/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> At least eight people, including a child, were killed on Tuesday and about three thousand were injured in a synchronised attack that caused pagers to simultaneously detonate across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, security sources and the country's Health Minister said. “More than 2,800 people were injured and 8 martyrs, including a child, were killed in the “pager” bombings in a number of Lebanese regions,” Health Minister Firas Al Abiad said. “Most of the injuries were to the hand.” At least 200 of the injuries are critical, he said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/14/hezbollah-launches-dozens-of-rockets-on-north-israel-in-response-to-south-lebanon-strikes/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> called the explosions “mysterious”. “A number of message-receiving devices known as 'pagers' and carried by a number of people in various Hezbollah units and institutions exploded,” the Lebanese group said. “The competent agencies within Hezbollah are currently conducting a wide-ranging security and scientific investigation to find out the reasons that led to these simultaneous explosions.” Among those injured – mostly Hezbollah fighters, security sources confirmed to <i>The National – </i>was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/" target="_blank">Iran’s</a> ambassador to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, Mojtaba Amani. The Iranian embassy said his wounds were superficial and that he was in good condition. The detonations occurred shortly after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw0aS3BhA3EiwAKaD2ZW0a0sZ0maL1FrFZva1pWrf-9NTs1Fh23CGkH9HaVAnZtPlVdw4aLBoC74QQAvD_BwE" target="_blank">Israel’s</a> Shin Bet security service announced it foiled a Hezbollah plot to assassinate an Israeli former security official using a remote-detonated bomb. Images on social media showed people in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh lying in blood, some with charred and mangled pagers nearby. In Beirut, the sound of wailing ambulance sirens echoed through the city hours after the attack. Many of Lebanon's residents flocked to hospitals to donate blood. A blood donor at the Maqassed hospital in Tariq Jdeedeh told <i>The National</i> that “at least 50 wounded are being treated here. Most injuries are in the eyes, or broken arms and legs, some people are missing fingers … It’s chaos.” In the Geitawi Hospital, an emergency team rushed into the emergency entrance carrying a man on a stretcher, his head covered in blood and a white gauze. The man is one of at least seven critically wounded people currently being treated at that hospital. “They are all currently undergoing surgery,” medical director Naji Abi Rached told <i>The National,</i> adding that he could not yet comment on their prognosis. “And we are ready to receive more wounded,” he added. The Health Ministry asked hospitals across the country to prepare themselves “to meet the urgent need for emergency health services”. It requested that health workers head to hospitals “urgently”. Lebanese citizens were urged by the Internal Security Services to clear roads as rescue services treated and evacuated the injured. The Lebanese Red Cross said more than 30 of its ambulances were being used throughout the country and that 50 additional ambulances had been put on high alert. The ministry also called on all citizens to stay clear of mobile devices for their safety following the incident. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in July asked residents of south Lebanon to stop using mobile devices and CCTV, as Israeli intelligence services could hack them. It is thought the Lebanese group's use of pagers is an attempt to limit communication that could be exploited by Israel because cell phones can be used to track a user's location.