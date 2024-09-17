Ambulances are surrounded by people at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon. AFP
Eight killed and thousands injured by 'mysterious' pager detonations across Lebanon

Casualties from the simultaneously exploding handheld devices were mostly Hezbollah fighters but also included a child and the Iranian ambassador