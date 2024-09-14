Refugees being rescued off the coast of Balikesir, Turkey after a failed attempt to reach Europe by boat. Many Iraqis who fled their home country after receiving threats from militias are waiting for resettlement to a third country. Getty Images.
Refugees being rescued off the coast of Balikesir, Turkey after a failed attempt to reach Europe by boat. Many Iraqis who fled their home country after receiving threats from militias are waiting for Show more

News

MENA

‘Twelve years of my life are gone’: The Iraqis waiting in desperate limbo in Turkey

A former member of Iraq's special forces who received death threats over his work with the US is among thousands of Iraqis waiting for resettlement

Lizzie Porter
Balikesir, Turkey

September 14, 2024