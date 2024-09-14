‘Twelve years of my life are gone’: The Iraqis waiting in desperate limbo in Turkey

Refugees being rescued off the coast of Balikesir, Turkey after a failed attempt to reach Europe by boat. Many Iraqis who fled their home country after receiving threats from militias are waiting for resettlement to a third country. Getty Images.

