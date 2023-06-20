Hope and despair for Iraqi refugees who brave 'terrible journey' to Europe

Iraqi refugee Mohammed Hussein is one of the lucky ones after finding comfort within the confines of a camp in Germany two years ago.

“I feel that I was born again,” Mohammed, 30, who withheld his real name, told The National ahead of World Refugee Day on Tuesday. “Although we are still in a camp, life is different here from the one we had in Iraq.”

He was forced to leave his homeland Baghdad due to the unrelenting violence that engulfed the country in past years, unemployment and poor public services.

After enduring a perilous journey that took him from Turkey to Belarus to Lithuania and Poland, he arrived in Germany in summer 2021.

He said he spent $3,000 on the journey.

“It was a terrible journey, but worth it,” he said.

Since then, he has sought refuge in a camp specifically designed to provide assistance and support to those seeking asylum.

Despite the hardships he endured, his determination and unwavering spirit have allowed him to find a sense of belonging within the camp's tight-knit community.

“Life here is not easy, but I have found hope and support amid my fellow refugees,” he said.

“The camp has provided us with essential services, education and opportunities to integrate into German society. I am learning the language and trying to rebuild my life.”

His days are spent navigating an unfamiliar culture and language, but his determination to rebuild his life keeps him going.

Despite the difficulties, he remains optimistic, finding comfort in the friendships he has forged within the camp and dreaming of a day when he can contribute to his new community.

“It’s not easy to leave everything behind and start a new life, but we have to look forward,” he said.

Refugees at Idomeni railway station near the border between Greece and North Macedonia wait to cross the borders in the mountains and reach other European countries including Germany and France. AFP

Four years ago, mother-of-two Ameera decided to leave Baghdad to join her family in Germany. She travelled to Turkey and on to Greece.

“It was a real ordeal from the truck we all crammed inside like sheep to perilous journey by boat to cross to Greece and walking barefoot for hours in the forest,” Ameera said.

After spending eight months in Greece, she settled in Germany with her brother. She now has her residency and works at a nursing home.

“I have found here security, love and respect,” she said.

Mohammed and Ameera’s stories stand in stark contrast to that of Ameer Al Dulaimi, whose journey serves as a poignant reminder of the immense challenges faced by refugees in their pursuit of safety and a better life.

Like many others, Mr Al Dulaimi embarked on a perilous journey through multiple countries, with hopes of finding stability and opportunities in Europe that seemed elusive in his war-ravaged nation.

His seven-month odyssey was fraught with danger, as he navigated treacherous paths and overcame numerous obstacles in his desperate pursuit of a better life.

Since starting his journey in July 2021, he has returned to his war-torn homeland with deep disappointment and a sense of broken dreams.

“After this experience, my life turned upside-down,” Mr Al Dualimi, 26, a painter and decorator, told The National from his home city of Ramadi west of Baghdad.

With only $2,700 and a determination fuelled by his dreams, he travelled to Belarusian capital Minsk where he joined a group of migrants also aiming to reach Europe.

“Our dangerous expedition involved crossing rough seas and treacherous land borders, often relying on human smugglers and enduring unimaginable hardships,” he said.

When they reached Lithuania, security forces arrested them. He made the harrowing decision to return to Iraq, where he now grapples with a sense of defeat and shattered aspirations.

'I risked my life for rejection'

“They kept moving us from one camp to another and then put us in a prison. I couldn’t stand it so decided to return when the Iraqi government started to operate flights back,” he said with a voice filled with exhaustion.

“I hoped to have a better life. I’m disappointed, shocked and under psychological pressure.

“I risked my life, crossing mountains, seas, and borders, only to face rejection and despair.”

The journey back was even harder.

“I felt defeated and broken,” he said. “It's hard to come to terms with the fact that I couldn't achieve what I set out for”.

The dreams that propelled him on his perilous journey have been replaced by the harsh reality of a city where unemployment is high and inadequate infrastructure makes life hard.

“I still have that dream of heading to Europe, but don’t have enough resources now to take that trip. Maybe in the future,” he said.