Protesters in Istanbul on Sunday hold portraits of eight-year-old Narin Guran, whose body was found after being missing for 19 days. AFP
Protesters in Istanbul on Sunday hold portraits of eight-year-old Narin Guran, whose body was found after being missing for 19 days. AFP

News

MENA

Parents of murdered eight-year-old Turkish girl among suspects referred to courts

Twenty two people face trial after man admits to disposing body of Narin Guran

Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

September 12, 2024