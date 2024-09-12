Parents of murdered eight-year-old Turkish girl among suspects referred to courts

Twenty-two people detained in relation to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/national-outrage-in-turkey-after-body-of-girl-found-in-sack/" target="_blank">murder of an eight-year-old girl</a> in Turkey, including the victim's parents, have been referred to courts after one suspect confessed to disposing of her body in exchange for 200,000 Turkish lira ($5,900). Search and rescue personnel found the body of Narin Guran in a sack in a stream near her home in the south-eastern province of Diyarbakir on Sunday. She had been missing for almost three weeks. “Twenty-two suspects are still in custody and they will be ready at the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on September 12 2024,” Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Thursday. Among the suspects are Narin’s mother, father, two elder brothers, four uncles and an aunt. Narin's death has sparked shock and outrage across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a>, where rights groups say 14 girls have been killed this year, nine of them alongside their mothers. Campaigners say authorities are failing to protect women and children from violence, often at the hands of male relatives. Two of the suspects were arrested before Narin’s body was found, on suspicion of murder and deprivation of liberty of a child who was physically and mentally incapable of protecting herself, Mr Tunc said. One of them – Narin’s uncle – was suspended from his duties as a local mukhtar, or community leader. His lawyer announced that she would withdraw from the case because she could not continue to represent him, Turkish state news channel TRT reported on Thursday. “I feel the deep sadness and pain of our beautiful daughter Narin's experiences directly as a mother,” the lawyer said. “I share with the whole public that I will closely follow the file from now on, not as a defender, but as a mother, as a citizen, and I hope that a fair trial will be held and all those responsible will be tried.” A second suspect confessed to disposing of Narin's body after claiming to have received a threatening order from her uncle. The suspect claimed that Narin's uncle had accosted him in his vehicle, showed him the girl's body wrapped in a blanket, and ordered him to dispose of the body. “[Narin's uncle] showed me something wrapped in the blanket in the vehicle's front passenger seat and said, 'You will destroy this’,” the suspect told police. “I also approached what he showed, and when he looked, I was surprised and hesitated when I realised that it was a person lying motionless wrapped in the blanket.” He quoted Narin's uncle as saying: “Think of your family well. I will give you 200,000 lira. Do you have a bag in your car?” Investigators are waiting for the results of a forensic examination of vehicles believed to have been used in the incident, as well as samples taken from the scene, Mr Tunc said. “A final report on the cause of death is awaited from the Forensic Medicine Institute,” he added. Narin's body was found after a 19-day search involving a sweep of 49km of waterways and 21 wells by 4,656 rescuers, 23 dogs, 172 vehicles, two helicopters, 64 drones and five underground imaging devices, Mr Tunc said. Her death has sparked protests across Turkey, with civil society groups and other activists demanding more effective enforcement of laws aimed at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/03/09/tear-gas-fired-at-women-in-turkey-who-ignored-ban-on-istanbul-march/" target="_blank">protecting women</a> and children’s rights. In 2021, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/us-and-un-criticise-turkey-s-exit-from-women-s-rights-charter-1.1188591" target="_blank">Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention</a>, a Council of Europe treaty on preventing and combating violence against women. The country remains a signatory to the Lanzarote Convention, a similar pact aimed at preventing sexual abuse and exploitation of children. Campaigners say Turkish authorities need to “embrace” their obligations under such treaties to identify cases of abuse through peer reporting and social early warning systems. “These are what we call exemplary policies,” lawyer Esin Ozel Uysal, who works with civil society organisation We Will Stop Femicides Platform, told <i>The National</i>. “For example, schools are now reopening, and risk screening forms need to be implemented effectively in all schools.”