National outrage in Turkey after body of girl found in sack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is personally following up on the case of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in a sack in a river. The case has prompted outrage across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a> over women’s and children’s rights. Narin Guran’s body was found by a search and rescue team on Sunday in a stream a few kilometres from where she lived with her family in a village outside Diyarbakir in south-eastern Turkey. She had gone missing more than two weeks earlier. “We will hold those who took the life of our delicate girl accountable,” Mr Erdogan said. “I will personally follow up on the matter so that the murderers who killed the innocent child receive the harshest punishment.” Diyarbakir Governor Murat Zorluoglu said Narin’s body had been put in a bag and left on the bank of the Egertutmaz stream, covered with tree branches and stones “in a way that would not arouse suspicion and to give a natural appearance”. Two dozen people, including Narin’s parents, brothers and uncles, have been arrested in connection with Narin's death, Turkish media reported. A 10-hour long autopsy was complicated by decay to the body, and authorities said it was not possible to make any conclusive statement about the cause of death. Narin was buried near her family home yesterday, amid public criticism over the fact that a bridal veil was placed on her coffin. Narin's death has sparked outrage across Turkey, with protesters gathering all over the country, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice. Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Goktas said her ministry was providing psychosocial support in the neighbourhood where the incident took place, and that authorities will “do everything we can to ensure that the person or persons who took Narin from her life receive the most severe punishment”. Campaigners have long criticised authorities for failing to prevent murders of women and children, often at the hands of family members. The We Will Stop Femicides Platform, a Turkish civil society organisation, has recorded the murder of 14 girls this year, nine of whom were killed together with their mothers. “Perpetrators use children as a threat when women want to make decisions about their lives,” the platform said in its latest six-monthly report. It gave the example of a man who shot his two daughters, killing one of them, because his former wife had refused to reconcile with him.