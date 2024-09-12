A man waves the Tunisian flag at a rally in Tunis in support of President Kais Saeid. AFP
A man waves the Tunisian flag at a rally in Tunis in support of President Kais Saeid. AFP

News

MENA

Tunisia arrests four railway workers after Turkish flag flown over HQ

State-owned company apologises for 'mistake' after video posted online triggers outrage

Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Tunis

September 12, 2024