Four opposition lawyers in Tunisia under investigation over suspected conspiracy

Four prominent opposition lawyers in Tunisia are facing charges of conspiracy against the state, the Tunisian Lawyers' Bar has said.

The lawyers include Ahmed Najib Chebbi, leader of the National Salvation Front, the country's largest opposing group, and prominent human rights defender Bochra Belhaj Hmida.

Ennahdha leader Noureddine Bhiri, who has already been detained, and defence lawyer Ayachi Hammami also face charges.

The investigative judge at the anti-terrorism judicial division informed the Tunis branch of the lawyers’ bar of the charges against four of its lawyers on Wednesday, Tunisia's Mosaique FM reported.

In the case, several people face accusations of forming an alliance with the aim of plotting against the internal security of the state.

“We condemn the continued policing ... of [President] Kais Saied regime towards political opponents and the expansion of repression,” lawyer Ayachi Hammami said on Thursday morning.

“We demand an end to the current status quo and the immediate release of political prisoners.”

Twenty-three people could face investigation in the case, Mr Chebbi said.

He said he would not co-operate with the judge in charge would refuse to give a statement on the allegations.

A growing number of opposing political figures have been arrested in Tunisia in recent weeks, including other members of the National Salvation Front and its main component Ennahdha.

The most recent arrest involved Ennahdha’s leader and co-founder Rached Ghannouchi, who was charged in the same case two weeks ago.

Police also raided the party’s headquarters in the capital Tunis and banned all meetings and activities until further notice.

The arrests and prosecutions, which also involved businessmen and journalists, have drawn concern from the US, EU Parliament, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Tunisian president Kais Saied froze parliament in July 2021 and single-handedly pushed through sweeping changes to the country’s political system, which have concentrated near-total power in his office.

Mr Saied has repeatedly described those detained as terrorists and accused them, without providing evidence, of plotting against Tunisia’s national security.

Critics accused the president of meddling into the judiciary’s authority and exercising his authority to influence the investigation.