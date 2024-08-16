Ahmad Ismael, 10, hits a drive at the Golf Club of Lebanon, after being enrolled through its school outreach programme. Matt Kynaston / The National
Postcard from Beirut: Strife is par for the course at Lebanon's only golf club

Resurrected from devastation after Israel's 1982 invasion, the Golf Club of Lebanon keeps the sport's flag flying as another conflict looms

Matthew Kynaston
Beirut

16 August, 2024