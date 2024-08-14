The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said at least six Palestinians were killed from the Eid family in the Israeli strike in Al Maghazi refugee camp and more than 10 others were injured. EPA
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said at least six Palestinians were killed from the Eid family in the Israeli strike in Al Maghazi refugee camp and more than 10 others were injured. EPA
Israel carries out strikes on Gaza, occupied West Bank and Lebanon on eve of talks
Assault launched in an escalation with emergency services blocked from accessing the scene of attacks
The National
14 August, 2024