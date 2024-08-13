Demonstrators broke into the Sde Teiman detention centre after military police entered to arrest soldiers suspected of abusing a Palestinian inmate. Reuters
Israeli lawyers call for public support over Sde Teiman 'abuse' inquiry
Many Israelis, including senior politicians, are furious that military courts are investigating claims of soldiers sexually assaulting a Gazan detainee