Show must go on: Lebanon's summer season packed despite escalating conflict with Israel

As violence between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah escalates, scenes of normality persist in Beirut and other areas of the Mediterranean country, whose economy heavily relies on summer visitors, from tourists to diaspora. The Lebanese capital is just an hour and a half drive from the southern border villages, which have been frequently hit by Israeli airstrikes and shelling since the Gaza war broke out last October. In a sophisticated yearly event, about 15 glamorous contestants took the stage competing for the crown of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/07/28/miss-lebanon-2024-winner/" target="_blank">Miss Lebanon 2024</a> at the end of July, while beloved Lebanese singer Elissa entertained the crowd. Among the judges was Nour Arida, the high-profile Lebanese activist and model. “It's sad everything that is happening in the south and in Lebanon – it's a bit controversial to see what's happening and to see such an event taking place in the heart of Beirut," said Mr Arida. "But at the same time I think that it is important for Lebanon to show the beauty it has," she added. “We have to continue living, that's who we are. Lebanese people, we get up and we show the beauty that we have regardless of the misery and the wars." A couple of days later, Lebanese dance group <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/02/mayyas-dance-lebanon-beirut-photos/" target="_blank">The Mayyas</a> – who won America's Got Talent 2022 – took to the stage in front of thousands, hours after top Hezbollah commander <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/hezbollah-commander-fouad-shukr-beirut/" target="_blank">Fouad Shukr</a> was laid to rest in south Beirut. His assassination by Israel came in response to an attack on the Israeli-occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/05/hezbollah-israel-golan/" target="_blank">Golan Heights</a> blamed on Hezbollah. Many Lebanese struggle with the difficult decision to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/01/beirut-flight-disruption-travel-guide/" target="_blank">stay or go</a> amid signs yet another escalation is imminent and could lead to a full-on regional war. The conflict between the two enemies runs in parallel to Israel's brutal war on Gaza where nearly 40,000 have been killed. Hezbollah says it will not halt its attacks until there is a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory. The contrast between the scenes in south Lebanon and the waterfront in Beirut can seem perplexing, but they are not uncommon. Every weekend this summer world famous DJs have flown into the Lebanese capital on private jets to play to thousands of party goers, who stay up after the sun rises over the Mediterranean Sea. “I guess it's in my blood,” said one party goer who was at a large music event by Swiss electronic duo Adriatique attended by thousands. Private beach resorts and pools are packed to capacity, as are the multiple nightclubs that are spread across Beirut and further afield. And despite a handful of events have been cancelled in light of the expected Hezbollah retaliation to Mr Shukr's killing, the summer entertainment season has remained busy. Organisers of Miss Lebanon – held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism – had sought to portray the event as showcasing “Lebanon's tourism, beauty, elegance, and art in its finest form”. “As you can see, Lebanese people are hungry to live, to explore. They are frustrated, specifically with what is happening for the last four years,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2021/09/10/who-is-in-the-new-lebanese-cabinet/" target="_blank">Walid Nassar,</a> Lebanon's Tourism Minister, told <i>The National</i> at Miss Lebanon. He was referring to the devastating economic crisis that Lebanon had been entrenched in before the conflict broke out in October in the Lebanese border, following a devastating port explosion in 2019. The minister was speaking as the news of the deaths in the Golan Heights first started emerging. “We're here – it doesn't mean that we don't care about what's happening in the south, but this is our mission, this is our motto in life – to resist,” Mr Nassar said. “We are a people known for our resilience and this is part of the resilience that we are still pushing, supporting all our events and definitely the global events that are happening in Lebanon.” Despite the continued events and nightlife, Lebanese people are aware the security situation could deteriorate. It has become very difficult this week to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/05/lebanon-beirut-flights-prices-cost/" target="_blank">get a flight out of Beirut</a>, with many being cancelled. Earlier this week Lebanon received emergency medical supplies to equip its hospitals for possible war injuries. Lebanon waits on tenterhooks amid fears that more of the country could be engulfed in the conflict. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate for the attack on Beirut, as has Iran for the killing in Tehran of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/02/hamas-chief-ismail-haniyeh-to-be-buried-in-qatar-amid-vows-of-revenge-against-israel/" target="_blank">Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh</a>. “Our hearts are definitely with our citizens in the south and from day zero we were hoping that this war will stop in Gaza and south Lebanon, and to get a comprise and end up with a deal to manage this peace that we are aiming for in the region,” said Mr Nassar. “For us, we are spreading our culture – the culture of love, of beauty, of joy. This is our culture”.