Destroyed ambulances in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. At least 131 ambulances have been the target of Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7. AFP
Gaza's ambulance service unable to respond to emergencies, ministry says
Healthcare system continues to deteriorate as Israeli attacks kill health workers and take ambulances out of service