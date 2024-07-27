People stand by damaged bicycles near the reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village. AFP
People stand by damaged bicycles near the reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village. AFP

News

MENA

Israel facing 'all-out war' with Hezbollah as rocket strike kills nine in Golan Heights

Lebanese group denies attack that also injured dozens more civilians on a football pitch in Majdal Shams

Simon Rushton
Simon Rushton

27 July, 2024

Israel’s Foreign Minister said on Saturday evening that Hezbollah is facing “all-out war” and had ''crossed all red lines'' after a barrage of rockets struck a football pitch in the Golan Heights killed nine people and injured dozens more.

Israeli officials said the rocket had been fired from Lebanon. But Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that has been trading tit-for-tat rocket fire with Israel most days since October, denied being behind the strike on the mainly Druze town of Majdal Shams.

However the attack - whose victims were said by local officials to include children as young as 10 - threatens to provoke a major escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border, which has been looming for months.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said his country is facing “all-out war”.

“There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines,” he told Israeli outlet Channel 12.

The population in Majdal Shams is mostly from the Druze minority, most of whom do not have Israeli citizenship but are loyal to the state of Israel, which governs the area, provides services and security.

Police and the army confirmed rockets had hit several sites on Saturday, with the army blaming Hezbollah.

The Jerusalem Post reported the attack came after four Hezbollah fighters were killed earlier in the day.

Hezbollah has said three of its fighters have been killed in an Israeli strike.

The Iran-alligned Al-Mayadeen network said 100 rockets were fired in the attack in the Golan Heights.

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

THE DRAFT

The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams.

Bengal Tigers
UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman
Indian: Zaheer Khan

Karachians
UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber
Indian: Pravin Tambe

Kerala Kings
UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor
Indian: RS Sodhi

Maratha Arabians
UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat
Indian: S Badrinath

Northern Warriors
UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia
Indian: Amitoze Singh

Pakhtoons
UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli
Indian: RP Singh

Punjabi Legends
UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh
Indian: Praveen Kumar

Rajputs
UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed
Indian: Munaf Patel

Updated: July 27, 2024, 5:37 PM