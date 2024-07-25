Tunisian President Kais Saied pardons prisoners held over critical social media posts

Tunisian President Kais Saied has signed an order granting a special presidential pardon to more than 1,700 people detained over social media posts critical of the government.

About 233 out of 1,727 detainees have been released, a statement from the presidency said on Thursday, adding that the rest have had their sentences reduced, without providing any further details.

The Tunisian presidency said only those “sentenced not on the basis of the posts that were published but on the basis of other crimes” were excluded from the pardon.

The statement added that the directive was issued based on Article 99 of the constitution which stipulates dropping the punishment of those detained for crimes related to publishing social media posts.

The order coincided with the 67th anniversary of Tunisia's independence and comes ahead of presidential elections on October 6 in which Mr Saied will be running again.

In September 2022, the president issued Decree Law 54 to combat cybercrime but it has been used to penalise those sharing social media posts critical of his government.

Journalists have raised concerns about the effect the decree could have on freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Thursday also marks the third year since Mr Saied introduced an emergency law dissolving the Tunisian parliament and high judicial council, consolidating all branches of authority under his rule.

A continuous state of emergency has been in place in the country since 2015 following a terrorist attack by ISIS on a presidential guards’ bus that killed 12 of its members and injured 16 others, including civilians.

The legal measure enables authorities to do whatever is considered necessary to protect the country from “imminent danger”.

Critics and the opposition say credible elections cannot be held in Tunisia unless imprisoned politicians are released as most of them are Mr Saied's opponents.

More than 20 critics have been arrested and placed under pre-trial detention or house arrest, with others banned from travelling – sometimes without being charged – due to the continuing state of emergency.

Ennahda opposition party leaders Rached Ghannouchi and Rafik Abdessalem were sentenced to three years in prison in February.

Mr Ghannouchi, who is also a former house speaker, had been in prison since April 2023 and was already serving a 15-month sentence.

Mr Abdessalem, who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2011 and 2013, had previously been sentenced to five years in prison following a Facebook post he wrote in February 2023.