Israelis begin 'day of disruption' on nine month anniversary of Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israelis began protests outside politicians' homes on Sunday, exactly nine months since the war in Gaza began, as a “day of disruption” got under way.

Crowds gathered outside the homes of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and government minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, among others, calling for a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

Protests are also expected to take place outside the army headquarters in Tel Aviv, while demonstrators blocked roads across the country on Sunday morning.

Videos showed protesters shouting outside Mr Ohana's home, carrying posters of hostages still held in Gaza, with signs reading “Blood is on the hands of the right-wing government”.

It comes as part of a “week of resistance” organised by Israeli activists, who gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday to rally against the government and push for a deal with Hamas to end the war.

READ MORE Israelis demand hostage deal in one of the biggest protests since October

Others gathered outside the home of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, saying the minister “must not turn a blind eye until the end of the war”.

Approval of the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dipped to new lows.

“We know that after many efforts a deal is now taking shape, and we can already hear ministers shouting threats and wishes that the deal will fail,” Yehuda Cohen, father of hostage Nimron Cohen, told Haaretz, at a demonstration in Kiryat Ono.

Demonstrators are also expected to march from Jerusalem's Sacher Park to Mr Netanyahu's private residence in the city.

Mr Netanyahu has maintained he will not agree to a ceasefire deal until Israel's “war goals” are met, namely the dismantling of Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on southern Israel which killed about 1,200 people on October 7. More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza.

Months of talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt have failed to secure an agreement, and discussions are expected to resume this week.