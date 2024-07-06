Israel-Gaza war
A man walks on the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli bombardment near to the Great Omari Mosque in the Old City of Gaza City, which leads to the historical Qaysariyya market and gold shops, in Gaza City on July 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas 'informs Hezbollah of agreement on ceasefire proposal'

Hezbollah leader and senior Hamas official met on Friday to discuss negotiations aimed at ending nine-month war

KEY INFO
  • Hamas 'informs Hezbollah of agreement on ceasefire proposal'
  • Four injured in Israeli attack on Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil
  • Israeli strikes in northern and central Gaza claim 11 lives
  • Nine out of 10 in Gaza internally displaced, says UN
  • Hamas rejects plans for foreign forces to enter Gaza
  • Gaza death toll reaches 38,098, with 87,705 injured
