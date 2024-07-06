Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas 'informs Hezbollah of agreement on ceasefire proposal'

<p><em>Nada Maucourant Atallah</em> reports:</p><p>Hamas informed its ally Hezbollah that it has agreed to a proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a source within the Lebanese group told <em>The National.</em></p><p>Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and senior Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya met on Friday to discuss negotiations aimed at ending the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/04/the-israeli-strike-in-gaza-that-killed-a-palestinian-doctor-and-eight-family-members/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(70, 161, 220);">nine-month Gaza war</a>.</p><p>"They also discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations these days, their atmosphere, and the proposals presented to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Iran-backed Hezbollah said.</p><p>Mr Nasrallah has repeated that the group would stop its attacks on Israel only if the latter halts its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where about 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.</p><p>The Hamas-Hezbollah meeting came hours after the Palestinian armed group delivered new "ideas" to reach a deal with Israel and softened its position regarding a permanent ceasefire in the coastal strip.</p><p>Hamas's new positions include abandoning its demand for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/03/israel-makes-largest-land-grab-in-west-bank-in-30-years-says-settlement-monitor/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(70, 161, 220);">Israeli </a>commitment in writing to a permanent ceasefire at the end of the initial 45-day phase of a plan first announced by President Joe Biden on May 31 for a ceasefire and the release of about 120 Israeli hostages.</p><p>Hezbollah’s deputy secretary general, Naeem Qassem, was quoted by Iran's Irna news agency as describing the conclusion of a ceasefire deal as very likely.</p><p>Mr Qassem also said that expanded war with Israel is not likely soon, but his group is fully prepared for the worst-case scenario.</p><p>"The chance of an expanded war is not likely in the near future, but Hezbollah is prepared for the worst possibilities," he said.</p>