Iranian warship sinks after 'accident'

An Iranian warship sank on Sunday afternoon after what authorities said was an "accident", state-affiliated media reported.

The Sahand "suffered from an accident ... and part of the destroyer went underwater" in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the Mehr news agency reported, without providing further details.

The Iranian Student's News Agency posted a similar report, citing media affiliated to the Defence Ministry.

No details were available on the nature of the incident.

The Sahand, a missile-carrying destroyer, was built by Iran's naval ship manufacturer Nedaja and was launched in 2012.

It was named after another vessel that was sunk by the US military in 1988, during a day-long clash in the Arabian Sea, a naval battle that followed Iranian sea mine-laying, which damaged a US warship.

Naval power symbol

After its launch, the ship, which can carry one Bell helicopter, eight anti-ship missiles and two torpedoes, would eventually patrol the waterways of the region, escorting Iranian-flagged ships in the Gulf of Aden and Gulf of Oman amid a period of worsening tensions with the US and Israel.

The Sahand did not make its maiden voyage until 2019 however, a year after the Trump administration’s ending of the 2015 nuclear deal, which allowed for UN inspections of sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program, in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Mr Trump imposed harsh sanctions on Iranian oil exports, a campaign known as Maximum Pressure, leading Iran to launch naval attacks on oil tankers it said had links to the US.

Attacks continued after a number of Iran's ships were seized by US and British forces, while carrying oil cargoes the US and EU said were under sanctions.

Maritime attacks continued in 2021 despite a brief respite at the start of President Joe Biden’s term, as Israel and Iran launched attacks on civilian vessels linked to companies in each country.

Israel was accused of attacking Iranian oil shipments en route to Syria, while in 2021, an attack on the MT Mercer Street, an Israel-linked ship, killed two sailors, one British and one Romanian.

Iran and the US continue to seize tankers, with Washington’s naval forces seizing vessels the US says are carrying oil in breach of sanctions, while Iran has responded in kind, with the latest ship seizure in January.

Iran's navy said the seizure of the St Nicholas was "in retaliation for the theft of oil by the American regime."

This is a developing story ...