Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania as questions linger about his ability to lead

US President Joe Biden spent much of the long July 4 weekend campaigning, as the 81-year-old seeks to reassure voters that he has what it takes to lead the country after a disastrous debate performance last month.

Mr Biden travelled to Pennsylvania on Sunday, a crucial battleground state that the Democrats narrowly won in 2020.

The President attended a black church service at Mt Airy Church of Christ in Philadelphia. Mr Biden is looking to secure support among black Americans, a crucial demographic if he is going to beat former president Donald Trump in November.

While Mr Biden spoke for only six minutes, the crowd enthusiastically cheered him on, at times chanting “four more years”.

The President acknowledged his age as he sought to bolster his credentials.

“I know I don't look like I'm 40 years old, but I've been around a little,” Mr Biden told congregants. “I've been doing this a long time, and I, honest to God, I have never [been] more optimistic about America's future if we stick together.”

In the 10 days since Mr Biden appeared lost at times and struggled to articulate his messages on the debate stage, he has turned up the energy level on the campaign trail.

In a much-anticipated interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC that aired on Friday, Mr Biden said that only “Lord Almighty” could convince him to stop his re-election bid.

“I wouldn't be running if I didn't think I did” have the capacity for a second term, he said. The President added that he was staying in the race “because I think I understand best what has to be done”.

His shaky debate performance has raised questions among Democrats about whether he is the best person to lead the party. A growing list of Democratic representatives are calling on him to step aside and allow a younger candidate to take his place.

But Mr Biden appears determined to continue his campaign and make up ground lost in the debate.

He is expected to travel to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania later on Sunday for an event with Union members and local democrats.