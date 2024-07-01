Taliban to press international community on Afghanistan economic sanctions

Taliban authorities said on Monday they would press the international community over economic sanctions imposed on their country as they attended a UN-hosted summit in Doha as special representatives to Afghanistan for the first time.

The two-day meeting began on Sunday and is the third such summit to be held in Qatar in a little over a year but the first to include the Taliban authorities who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Zakir Jalaly, senior Foreign Ministry official, said on X, that the Taliban government delegation would use Monday's meetings to address "financial and banking sanctions" and the challenges these pose to Afghanistan's economy.

His statement followed the opening remarks by the head of the Taliban delegation, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, late on Sunday as he addressed more than 20 envoys and UN officials.

"Afghans are asking why they are being ganged up on, on the basis of unilateral and multilateral sanctions," Mr Mujahid said as he questioned whether the international measures were "fair practice" after "wars and insecurity for almost half a century as a result of foreign invasions and interference".

The talks are being held to discuss the possibility of increasing engagement with the impoverished country of more than 40 million and a more co-ordinated response, for example on economic issues and counter-narcotics efforts.

In the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power, the international community has wrestled with its approach to Afghanistan's new rulers.

The Taliban administration in Kabul has not been officially recognised by any other government since it overtook power.

It has imposed a strict interpretation of Islam, with women subjected to laws characterised by the UN as "gender apartheid".

The inclusion of a Taliban delegation but exclusion of civil society and women's rights groups sparked outrage, with organisations accusing the UN and attendees of legitimising current government policies.

"Caving into the Taliban's conditions to secure their participation in the talks would risk legitimising their gender-based institutionalised system of oppression," Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard said in a statement before the talks.

The Taliban authorities have repeatedly said the rights of all citizens are guaranteed under Islamic law.

Mr Mujahid said diplomats should "find ways of interaction and understanding rather than confrontation", despite "natural" differences in policy.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is keen on engaging constructively with western nations as well," he said.

"Like any sovereign state, we uphold certain religious and cultural values and public aspirations that must be acknowledged."

With reporting from agencies ...