US moves ships closer to Lebanon and Israel amid fears of war

The US on Thursday appeared to be preparing for the possibility of Israeli military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which some international leaders have warned could be “apocalyptic”.

Some US naval assets are being moved closer to Israel and Lebanon for potential military-assisted evacuations of Americans if fighting intensifies, NBC reported, quoting past and present US defence officials.

One of the officials said the ships sent to the area would also serve as a deterrent to escalation.

The USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, was sent to the Mediterranean Sea this week.

“While in the Mediterranean, our crew, both sailors and marines, will have to sustain an increased level of awareness and caution,” Wasp operations officer Commander Sean Getway told US Naval Institute News.

“The ship must maintain a strong presence during the months ahead and be prepared to conduct a variety of tasking.”

NBC said the USS Oak Hill was also being sent to the region.

Earlier this month, the US embassy in Lebanon advised Americans to avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border area, the Lebanon-Syria border area and refugee settlements.

It also issued a reminder on Thursday urging citizens to “strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon”.

Concerns over an escalation in southern Lebanon rose after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said during a visit to Washington on Wednesday that Israel could “take Lebanon back to the Stone Age".

But Mr Gallant added that “we don't want to do it”.

“Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched,” he told reporters.

The Israeli-Lebanon border has been the site of intensifying exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants since the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on October 7.

Israel has conducted military operations and bombardments of Hamas in Gaza, which has also led to tens of thousands of civilian deaths.

Cross-border attacks in the region between Israel and Lebanon have recently intensified.

Israel has also approved plans for a potential offensive in Lebanon, fuelling new threats from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said any escalation would be a “catastrophe”.

Martin Griffiths, UN humanitarian co-ordinator, told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday that Lebanon was “the flashpoint beyond all flashpoints” and it could be extremely dangerous if Israel-Hezbollah tension increases further.

“It's beyond planning. It's potentially apocalyptic,” said Mr Griffiths.