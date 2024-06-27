At least 19 injured in Israeli strike on Lebanon as Germany urges citizens to leave

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least 19 people have been injured in an overnight Israeli strike on south Lebanon, as the German Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to leave the country amid the deteriorating security situation.

The attack on Nabatieh hit a residential building with 14 injured due to "panic, stress and suffocation" and another five wounded by the strike, Lebanon's state National News Agency said.

Israel did not immediately say who its military was targeting. Ten civilians were killed in an Israeli attack on Nabatieh in February.

Germany, which sent a Foreign Ministry delegation to Beirut earlier this week, said its citizens "are urgently urged to leave Lebanon" in an updated travel advisory.

READ MORE Yemen's Houthis fire on Israeli ship in Haifa in joint operation with Iraqi militia

"The current heightened tensions in the border area with Israel could escalate further at any time," it said.

Many countries have in recent days doubled down on calls for their citizens to depart the country as hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group and political party Hezbollah are on the brink of a full-scale conflict.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad on Wednesday said "the hospital sector is ready to face any emergency" if the situation continues to escalate.

On a visit to Washington, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his country could "take Lebanon back to the Stone Age, but we don't want to do it".

"We do not want war but we are preparing for every scenario," he said.

"Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched."

His US counterpart Lloyd Austin told Mr Gallant that another war with Hezbollah could have "terrible consequences for the Middle East" and called for a diplomatic solution.

Hezbollah and Israel last fought a full-scale war in 2006.

Israel has threatened and prepared a land incursion into south Lebanon, where it wants to restore security for its displaced residents on its northern border. Tens of thousands have been displaced on either side of the border.

Hezbollah, which has also said it does not want war but is ready for one if it is imposed on Lebanon, will not end its attacks until Israel ceases its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where nearly 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.