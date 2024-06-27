Israel-Gaza war live: Israel can return Lebanon to 'Stone Age', warns defence chief

<p>Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned during a visit to Washington that Israel's military is capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in any war with Hezbollah militants.</p><p>But Mr Gallant insisted that his government prefers a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.</p><p>He said that he discussed with senior US officials his proposals for governance of postwar Gaza, which would include local Palestinians, regional partners and the US.</p><p>But Mr Gallant said it would be "a long and complex process".</p><p>-<em>Reuters</em></p>