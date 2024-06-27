Live Blog
A civil defence worker inspects a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Chebaa, a Lebanese town near the border with Israel, south Lebanon, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo / Hussein Malla)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel can return Lebanon to 'Stone Age', warns defence chief

Gallant insists government wants to find a diplomatic solution on border

  • UN aid chief concerned by possible expansion of Gaza war
  • Germany tells citizens to leave Lebanon 'urgently'
  • Iraq denies opening Hamas office in Baghdad
  • Only 1,000 tonnes of Gaza aid from Cyprus distributed, US officials say
  • Houthis say they and Islamic Resistance in Iraq hit Israeli ship in Haifa
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,718, with 86,377 injured
Updated: June 27, 2024, 4:32 AM