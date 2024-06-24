Israel-Gaza war live: Gaza war expected to expand to Lebanon, says EU’s Borrell

<p><em>Sunniva Rose </em>reports:</p><p>The Gaza war is close to extending into Lebanon just days after Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus, European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.</p><p>"Every day the crisis is spilling over," Mr Borrell told reporters ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg. "Every day, there are more bombings on both sides of the border of Lebanon. We are on the eve of the war expanding."</p><p>Mr Borrell said that a “lack of will on both sides” of the conflict prevented the implementation of US President Joe Biden’s ceasefire plan for Gaza, which is supported by the EU.</p><p>“We need desperately a ceasefire that could allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, otherwise the tragedy will be incommensurable,” Mr Borrell said.</p><p><br></p><p><br></p>