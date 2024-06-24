Live Blog
A smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment on the village of Khiam in south Lebanon near the border with Israel on June 23, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Rabih DAHER / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Gaza war expected to expand to Lebanon, says EU’s Borrell

'We are on the eve of the war expanding,' Mr Borrell said ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Gaza war expected to expand to Lebanon, says EU’s Borrell
  • Netanyahu says 'intense' fighting with Hamas in Rafah 'about to end'
  • Israel's defence minister in US for 'critical' meetings on war
  • King Abdullah in Paris to discuss Gaza with Macron
  • Lebanon denies Telegraph report of weapons stockpile at Beirut airport
  • Children arrested during Israeli raid in occupied West Bank
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,598, with 86,032 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: June 24, 2024, 7:34 AM