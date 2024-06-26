Canada tells citizens to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah conflict intensifies

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Canada has reiterated a call for its citizens to leave Lebanon because of the deteriorating security situation, as Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade daily exchanges of fire.

"Security situation in Lebanon is becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable due to sustained and escalating violence between Hezbollah and Israel and could deteriorate further without warning," Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

“My message to Canadians has been clear since the beginning of the crisis in the Middle East: it is not the time to travel to Lebanon. And for Canadians currently in Lebanon it is time to leave, while commercial flights remain available."

Since October, when the clashes broke out in parallel to Israel's war on Gaza, many countries have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon because of the security situation.

While the exchanges of fire have been generally contained to the Israel-Lebanon border region, increasingly they have expanded further into both countries.

Israel has hit as far as Hermel in Lebanon's north-eastern border region with Syria.

“If the armed conflict intensifies, it could impact your ability to leave the country and our ability to provide you with consular services," Ms Joly added.

"Canada is not currently offering assisted departures or evacuations for Canadians in Lebanon and these are not guaranteed."

The 2006 war

In 2006, the last time Hezbollah and Israel engaged in an all-out war, Canada leased seven ships to evacuate a possible 50,000 Canadians.

About 15,000 people were evacuated from Lebanon in what was known as Operation Lion, although not all were Canadians

Many Lebanese hold dual citizenships, with Canada being a major one.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced either side of the Lebanese-Israel border due to the conflict, which shows no sign of abating.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground incursion into south Lebanon, while Hezbollah has said it will not end its attacks until Israel stops its brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

It came as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Beirut, where she said any "miscalculation" could trigger all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and called for caution.

"With every rocket across the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, the danger grows that a miscalculation could trigger a hot war," she said, referring to the demarcation line separating the neighbouring countries.

"All who bear responsibility must exercise extreme restraint."

Also on Tuesday, the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) said three contractors returning home from the peacekeepers' base in the south Lebanon village of Shamaa "had their vehicle hit by gunfire", reporting "no serious injuries".

A Lebanese boy on a car destroyed during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in a Beirut suburb in September 2006. All photos: Reuters

"We reiterate our condemnation of any attack on civilians, or any action that puts civilian lives in danger," Unifil deputy spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel said, without indicating the source of the fire.

"This includes the locals who continue to reside in their villages and provide essential services to support peacekeepers in their work."