Israel's top court rules ultra-Orthodox men must be conscripted

Israel's highest court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that the military must begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men for service, in a decision that risks leading to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition as Israel continues its war in Gaza.

The High Court of Justice ruled that, in the absence of a law that distinguishes between Jewish seminary students and other draftees, Israel’s compulsory military service system applies to the ultra-Orthodox like any other citizens.

Under long-standing arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men have been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men and women. These exemptions have long been a source of anger among the secular public, a divide that has widened during the Israel-Gaza war.

Mr Netanyahu's fragile collation government is propped up by powerful ultra-Orthodox parties which oppose such a change. If the exemptions are ended, they could leave the coalition and cause the government to collapse, leading to new elections.

The ultra-Orthodox conscription waiver has become especially charged as Israel's armed forces – made up mostly of teenage conscripts and older civilians mobilised for reserve duty – are overstretched by the war in Gaza and attacks across its northern border by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

“At the height of a difficult war, the burden of inequality is more than ever acute,” the court's ruling said.

More than 37,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, which has destroyed much of the enclave's infrastructure and displaced most of the population.

This came after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240.

Recent efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have failed.