Gaza farmers risk it all to restore land devastated by Israeli attacks

Palestinian farmers in the north of the Gaza Strip are risking their lives as they look to restore land destroyed in Israel's war on the besieged enclave.

The conflict forced Morab Al Mossalmani to leave his farm in Beit Lahia, near the border with Israel, for four months, but he has now returned to grow crops.

“I face challenges in replanting the farm, as most of the hose and water networks were damaged, and there is a shortage of fuel,” Mr Al Mossalmani told The National.

Since the start of the war, Beit Lahia has been the target of extensive Israeli shelling that has forced resident to flee, as well as destroying homes and farmland.

Mr Al Mossalmani is aware of he risks of returning to his farm, as Israel continues its assault on the enclave. “We will keep planting our lands as long as we are alive,” he said.

He is looking to grow crops including courgette, cucumber and molokhia. But that will not meet the needs of northern Gaza, where a border closure and a lack of aid have increased the threat of famine.

Before the war, Gaza was heavily reliant on fruit and vegetables imported from outside the enclave, and that need has only been exacerbated by the conflict.

Musab Ayad, a vegetable trader in northern Gaza, said the Israeli army has barred farmers from bringing vegetables and meat into the area for more than a month.

“This feels like another wave of famine," he told The National. "The difference this time is that people have flour and a few canned goods available."

He said some farmers sold their produce at the market, but it was not enough to fulfil the demand in the enclave. "The prices are very high as well, but having some fresh produce is better than having none," Mr Ayad said.

He estimates it will take at least three months for farmers to meet the needs of northern Gazans, while agricultural equipment, seedlings and fuel are needed to lower prices.

"We have been literally empty-handed after eight months of war. Many haven't received their salaries or any substantial aid," he said.

Aziz Hamadona, who lives in Gaza city, told The National that people could not afford to pay for vegetables. Many have only flour and canned food in their homes.

“Many types of vegetables are not available now, such as tomatoes and onions. We know farmers face a big challenge to provide the types of vegetables that are available now," he said.