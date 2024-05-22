Tehran residents turn out for Iran president Raisi's funeral ceremony

Crowds gathered in Tehran for the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday morning, where several events will be held before his burial in Mashhad in north-eastern Iran.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has declared five days of national mourning, will lead funeral prayers at Tehran University, attended by foreign dignitaries and representatives of Iran-backed militant groups from across the region.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was seen among mourners surrounding Raisi's coffin as state TV broadcast footage of large crowds gathering across the capital, where black flags and Iranian flags intermingled on Tehran’s main thoroughfares.

Mourning ceremonies were held in Tabriz, north-western Iran, and the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, after the death of the Iranian leader in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Mr Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and several other officials were killed in the crash while returning from the inauguration of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan.

From Tehran University, the cortege will travel to the city's Enghelab Square.

State TV ran footage of clerics, army generals and other mourners crying at the university gathering, while crowds of Raisi's supporters prayed and beat their chests in mourning in Enghelab Square and other sites across the city.

Residents received phone messages urging them to “attend the funeral of the martyr of service”, AFP reported, while Wednesday was been declared a national holiday.

The hardline president, 63, took office in 2021, had been widely expected to succeed the Mr Khamenei, who is 85.

Large crowds turned out in Tabriz on Tuesday as a lorry carrying the caskets of the deceased moved slowly through streets lined with portraits of Raisi and his colleagues.

Their remains were then transferred to Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, where a guard of honour awaited, before a procession through the clerical heartland of Qom, south of Tehran.

Ceremonies will continue in Birjand, in eastern Iran, on Thursday morning, before the burial of Mr Raisi at the Imam Ali Reza shrine in Mashhad.

Mr Amirabdollahian will be buried in the Shah Abdol Azim shrine, in the city of Rey, in Tehran province, the final resting place of numerous clerics and politicians.

A textile with images of Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials killed in Sunday's helicopter crash, at a shop in Tehran. Getty Images

Mr Raisi's time in office was marked by some of the most tumultuous periods in Iran's history, including nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

The 22-year-old died after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Hundreds of people were killed in the ensuing clampdown on protests, with at least 20,000 arrested, and several executed for joining demonstrations.

Iran also hastened its nuclear activity during Mr Raisi's presidency, enriching record levels of uranium despite international sanctions and banning UN inspectors from visiting nuclear sites. It also drew the ire of the EU for weapons sales to Russia.

Mr Khamenei has led tributes, while mourning from the general population has been muted, noting his role in the execution of political prisoners and oppression of regime critics.

The family of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq in 2020, said Mr Raisi “lived as a martyr” and “came to a good end”.

Mr Raisi's predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, said a “bitter page has been turned in the book of the Islamic Revolution”.