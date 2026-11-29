Armed men briefly seized a UAE-based cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Saturday after boarding it off Yemen's coast.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said a cargo ship was boarded at about 10.30am UAE time, about 120km south-west of the Yemeni town of Balhaf.

The vessel's master reported that armed, unauthorised personnel had taken command of the ship, the UKMTO said in an initial statement.

The agency subsequently reported that the men had left the vessel, the crew were safe and the ship was proceeding to its next port of call.

Officials in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region identified the vessel as the MV Marsa Virgo, a Panama-flagged cargo ship run by UAE-based Marsa Ocean Shipping.

A Puntland maritime police officer told AP that six armed men had seized the ship, which was carrying containers of undisclosed cargo.

Separately, three Puntland security officials told AFP that six Somalian gunmen had travelled from Puntland to Yemen on board a fishing boat before the attack.

The officials alleged the men had hidden among Somalis living in southern Yemen and obtained weapons there before launching the operation. Their account has not been independently verified.

They also said 19 crew members were on board and had taken refuge in a safe room.

The incident comes amid a resurgence of piracy off the Horn of Africa.

The EU's Maritime Security Centre – Indian Ocean issued a separate alert on Saturday saying six armed pirates had boarded a merchant vessel at about 10.55am UAE time, about 220km north-west of Bosaso, Somalia.

The centre said the crew had taken shelter in a secure compartment and no injuries had been reported. It was not immediately clear whether the alert concerned the same vessel as the incident reported by UKMTO.

The EU naval mission Operation Atalanta said it was investigating.

The seizure comes as maritime authorities and security analysts warn of an increase in piracy off Somalia after years of relative calm.