Two Italian workers were killed in Kuwait on Thursday by falling shrapnel from intercepted Iranian drones targeting a vital site, the Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said.

The ministry initially said the Italians were among four people injured, along with one Kuwaiti and a Pakistani, after members of the Kuwait Armed Forces detected and dealt with several hostile drones within the country’s airspace.

The ministry said the attack also caused material damage but did not identify the site targeted. It offered condolences to the families of the two Italians and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The Italians were civilian technicians working for German defence group Rheinmetall, according to sources cited by Italian news agency Ansa.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the attack was a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, a direct threat to its security and a grave breach of the rules of international law”.

“The continuation of these attacks represents a dangerous escalation that threatens regional stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and reducing tensions,” it said. Kuwait reserved the right to take all necessary measures to defend itself, the ministry added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over the deaths and extended condolences to their families. “During the European Council meeting, I learnt of the tragic deaths of two Italian citizens in the attack in Kuwait,” Ms Meloni said.

“On behalf of myself and the government, I express my deepest sorrow and extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families."

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for more pressure on Iran to "put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf".

“Today’s events are yet another reminder that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for us all,” she wrote on X.

Kuwait and other Gulf states have faced repeated Iranian drone and missile attacks since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28.

Kuwait hosts US forces at several sites, including Ali Al Salem airbase and Camp Arifjan. On November 18, Kuwaiti air defences responded to a drone attack. Iran's military claimed it had used drones to hit US Patriot air defence systems as well as drone and missile launchers at Ali Al Salem.

The Gulf Co-operation Council and Saudi Arabia have also condemned Thursday's attack.

Saudi Arabia denounced what it described as “blatant Iranian aggression” and said Tehran's attacks undermine stability, fuel further tension and jeopardise international efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

GCC Secretary General Jassem Al Budaiwi said Iran’s attacks on Kuwait, “targeting its vital facilities and endangering the lives of civilians, constitute a very dangerous and unacceptable escalation”.

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said its armed forces remain on high alert and are taking measures to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.