What we know: US targets Iranian island in Strait of Hormuz

The US struck two rocket launchers on Iran's Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz after detecting preparations to fire sea mines into the waterway, prompting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to launch a retaliatory missile-and-drone attack on two US bases in Jordan.

Here is what we know:

US strikes Larak island

US forces struck two rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday night in what were the first known American strikes on Iran since late July.

A US official said the IRGC forces were preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command described the operation as a “limited, precise action” against IRGC mine-laying forces that posed an “imminent threat” to shipping.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said the strike was carried out by drones, while Iranian media reported explosions near Larak Island. The IRGC said several Iranian soldiers and civilians were killed or wounded in the attack, without providing a precise toll, and vowed “response and punishment”.

Iran retaliates against US bases in Jordan

The IRGC said its aerospace force responded by launching a combined missile-and-drone operation against two US air bases in Jordan.

In a statement on Telegram shortly before 3am Dubai time on Monday, the IRGC said it used ballistic missiles to attack technical and maintenance infrastructure as well as locations at King Hussein and Al Azraq air bases where US fighter aircraft were stationed.

The IRGC said the strikes caused “heavy damage”, but provided no evidence or detailed assessment. The operation was described as involving both missiles and drones.

Jordan said it intercepted eight missiles that entered its airspace, destroying them before they posed a threat to civilians or property. Iranian state media reported casualties but gave no precise toll. A Fox News reporter said nearly all incoming missiles had been "intercepted at this point", while flagging a lack of significant impact.

Why the US struck Larak Island

Larak Island is located in the Strait of Hormuz, near Iran's key southern port of Bandar Abbas and close to the main shipping lanes at the mouth of the Gulf. The US strikes came days after Washington said it had cleared mines from international shipping routes in the strait.

Centcom's commander, Adm Brad Cooper, said on Friday that US forces had used divers, special operations forces and aircraft to clear internationally recognised shipping lanes of Iranian sea mines, helping nearly 1,500 commercial vessels transit the waterway carrying almost 750 million barrels of crude oil to global markets.

US President Donald Trump warned last week that any Iranian vessel attempting to lay new mines would be destroyed.

Trump posts AI video of Kharg Island attack

US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video on his social media overnight showing Iran's energy hub of Kharg Island being "blown to smithereens", but he provided no further detail.

There has been no confirmation from the US military that Kharg Island was struck.

Kharg Island is Iran’s main oil export hub and handled about 90 per cent of Iranian oil exports before the war. A confirmed attack there would therefore represent a major escalation beyond the strikes on Larak Island.