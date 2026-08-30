Iran's Khamenei calls for unity as economic pressures bite

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has called for unity after warning officials against exposing the country’s weaknesses, as economic pressures and a worsening petrol crisis raise fears of renewed unrest.

In a written message issued on Sunday, Mr Khamenei said officials should focus on “boosting production, gradually phasing out the dollar from its important role and ultimately placing the entire set of resistance economy policies at the centre”.

Mr Khamenei has not been seen in ​public ‌since being ⁠wounded ​in the US-Israeli air strikes ​six ‌months ago ⁠that launched the war, killing ⁠his father, the previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His absence has fuelled speculation over his health and who is really in charge in Tehran, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps increasingly seen as holding a central role in decision-making.

In the message, Mr Khamenei also warned against damaging public morale. “Weakness, defects and deficiencies do not require narration and highlighting, rather, they require planning and action to resolve and solve the problem,” he said.

He said openly discussing weaknesses when “the enemy needs encouragement” could help Iran's enemies and worry its supporters.

Panic-buying

The message comes as Iran faces severe economic pressures and renewed fears of protests. Long queues formed at petrol stations across Tehran this week, with some closing or running dry despite a record amount of fuel being distributed in the capital.

The surge in demand appeared to reflect panic-buying amid fears of higher prices and tightened supplies. The government said subsidised fuel prices would remain unchanged for now, although officials have indicated that structural reforms and higher non-subsidised prices are under consideration.

Anger over the collapsing rial, high prices and the cost of living fuelled deadly demonstrations in December and January, while petrol shortages, supply disruptions and long queues have added to public anxiety over the reliability and cost of basic services.

Mr Khamenei has called for “preserving unity and safeguarding social cohesion”, saying that “committing anything that harms social cohesion is prohibited”.

Drivers queue at a petrol station to refuel in Tehran. AFP Show caption: Drivers queue at a petrol station to refuel in Tehran. AFP

He also rejected what he called the “imaginary dualism” of war or negotiations, amid divisions in Tehran over how to respond to Washington.

Those divisions have become increasingly public. Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has defended negotiations as a tool for advancing Iran’s national interests, while hardliners have warned that such a position could weaken the revolutionary system.

The supreme leader's remarks come as the US intensifies its campaign to isolate Iran's economy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to press G20 countries this week to cut financial and commercial ties with Tehran, warning that continued business with Iran could jeopardise access to the dollar-based financial system.

Washington launched Operation Economic Outcast as US President Donald Trump seeks to force Tehran back to negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Zero oil exports

Iran's oil exports have reportedly fallen to zero, the rial has hit record lows and inflation remains above 80 per cent.

Mr Khamenei's call to reduce the dollar's role is a response to the economic pressure facing Iran and US-imposed sanctions.

He urged greater use of Iranian technology and domestic capacity, saying better management and new production capabilities could help the country withstand sanctions and wartime disruption.

He also praised President Masoud Pezeshkian's government for maintaining essential supplies, repairing damaged infrastructure and managing energy. Mr Pezeshkian has acknowledged “difficulties and hardships” while defending his government’s efforts to stabilise the economy.

Mr Pezeshkian has also argued that Iran should seek to end the war while it remains in a position of strength, saying: “It is better that we bring the war to an end now as we are in a position of power and dignity.”

In his message on Sunday, Mr Khamenei also urged Gulf rulers to “identify their real enemy, understand its plans and confront it”.

Iran has attacked several Gulf states since the February 28 US-Israeli strikes that triggered the war, prompting some neighbours to suspend economic ties with Tehran.