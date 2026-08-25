Petrol queues deepen across Iran as fuel shortages hit Tehran

Long queues are forming at petrol stations across Tehran as fuel shortages and supply disruptions leave motorists scrambling for fuel.

Reports from the capital say several stations have closed or experienced disruptions, particularly in eastern and southern Tehran. Videos and images circulating online show lines of cars stretching around filling stations, while some motorists reportedly face lengthy waits to refuel.

Similar disruptions have been reported in other cities, including Kerman and Mashhad. The shortages come despite a sharp rise in gasoline distribution in Tehran.

Fereydoun Yassami, Tehran regional manager of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, said more than 26 million litres of gasoline were distributed in the capital on Monday – a record for the current Iranian year. Distribution was reportedly about 30 per cent higher than usual.

The surge appears to reflect panic buying as drivers rush to fill their tanks amid fears that supplies could tighten further. Recent reporting has also pointed to limits on the amount of fuel motorists can receive, adding to the queues.

Iran is a major oil producer but has long struggled to balance gasoline consumption with domestic refining capacity.

The disruption has been intensified by the wider conflict and restrictions affecting Iran’s access to fuel supplies and energy infrastructure. The US has announced new sweeping sanctions, seeking to further weaken the country's economy in an effort to break the deadlock in peace efforts to end the war.

Motorists are facing significant queues as they try to refuel. AFP Show caption: Motorists are facing significant queues as they try to refue…

The immediate picture is one of rising demand colliding with an increasingly strained distribution network, with motorists lining up for hours and some stations running dry in Tehran even as more gasoline is being pushed into the capital.

The government has not indicated that a nationwide fuel shortage is imminent, but the growing queues are already adding to public anxiety over prices, availability and the reliability of basic services.