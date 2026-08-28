Centcom chief says Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes cleared of Iranian mines

The US military has cleared internationally recognised shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz of sea mines laid by Iran and helped nearly 1,500 commercial vessels transit the strategic waterway, the commander of US Central Command said on Thursday.

Admiral Brad Cooper said US forces had used Navy divers, special operations forces and aircraft to clear the traffic separation scheme, the established shipping lanes through the narrow strait.

“Today, international shipping lanes are open, and momentum is building,” Admiral Cooper said in a video message.

The vessels assisted by US forces carried nearly 750 million barrels of crude oil destined for global markets, he said. He added that Iran had exported no oil from its shores since the US resumed a naval blockade in mid-July.

US forces have turned back about 75 vessels attempting to breach the blockade and disabled three that failed to comply with orders, Admiral Cooper said.

Washington is trying to increase commercial traffic through the waterway, a key conduit for global energy supplies that has been largely disrupted since the conflict with Iran began.

Shipping data, however, suggest traffic remains well below normal levels.

Ten commodity vessels transited the strait on Wednesday, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters, compared with a 10-day average of about 15. Oil flows remain a fraction of the more than 20 million barrels per day that passed through the strait before the conflict.