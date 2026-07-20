Iran targets Bahrain and Kuwait after ninth night of US strikes

Iran targeted US allies Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday as the US military carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes against the Islamic republic, including reported attacks on military sites linked to missile launches that killed two American servicemen.

Kuwait said its air defences intercepted hostile drones after what it called an “Iranian aggression”, while Bahrain activated warning sirens and urged residents to seek shelter as Gulf states remained on high alert.

The latest escalation came after US Central Command said it had struck Iranian military infrastructure overnight, targeting command centres, air defences, coastal surveillance sites, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities aimed at limiting Tehran’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media reported strikes across several strategic locations, including Tabriz, where Iran operates missile and space facilities. Reports said the site was believed to have been used to launch missiles that killed US personnel.

The US military has not confirmed details of the reported strikes or provided an assessment of damage.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched ballistic missile attacks against US military aircraft at Jordan’s Aqaba airport, claiming it had caused “heavy damage” to American aircraft.

The IRGC also said two oil tankers near the southern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz had exploded and been disabled, warning that the waterway would remain unsafe while US “hostility” continued.

“The Strait of Hormuz will not be secure for oil and gas traffic,” the IRGC said, without claiming responsibility for the tanker incidents.

The US has said its operations are aimed at protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Washington’s main objective was ensuring oil and gas could continue to flow through the waterway.

“President Trump wants to end it with a peaceful agreement with Iran,” Mr Wright told ABC News, adding that the US would continue efforts to keep the route open if Tehran did not cooperate.

Oil prices rose above $90 a barrel on Monday as markets reacted to the growing risk of a wider Gulf conflict. Brent crude traded at $90.09 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $84.22.

US President Donald Trump said Iran had been “very, very badly damaged” militarily and claimed the US now controlled the Strait of Hormuz.

“We control the Strait. They don’t control anything,” Mr Trump told reporters, adding Iran retained some missile and drone capabilities but had lost much of its military capacity.