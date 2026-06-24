Qatar arrests 25 people after video of brawl in Doha posted on social media

Qatar's Ministry of Interior said 25 people of Arab nationalities were arrested over a public brawl at a restaurant in Doha that was circulated on social media.

The incident at a restaurant in Doha's Dafna area constituted an "assault on the safety of individuals and property, as well as a breach of public security and order", the ministry said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made "with reference to what has circulated on social media showing an altercation involving a number of individuals", it said. Footage had started to circulate online before the arrests were announced by the ministry.

Videos shared online showed people shouting and throwing chairs. Some appeared to be wearing football shirts, but it was not confirmed whether the altercation was related to a match. The ministry did not specify which Arab countries the individuals were from.

Those arrested were referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, the ministry said.

It also called on people to abide by laws and regulations and said that it would "not tolerate any acts that violate the law and will take strict legal action against anyone found to have engaged in conduct that threatens the safety and security of society".