Qatar gas plant blast leaves 54 injured and 18 missing

A total of 54 people have been injured and 18 are missing after an explosion occurred at a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City.

An "operational incident" during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City led to an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening, operator QatarEnergy said.

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control, it said on social media.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group along with civil defence teams were conducting search operations for those missing.

"The incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City," the ministry said. It added that there were "no leaks posing a threat to public safety".

QatarEnergy did not disclose if the plant was damaged. Commissioned in 2022, the Barzan facility supplies pipeline gas domestically. It can provide 1.4 billion standard cubic feet per day ​of sales gas to local power generation and water desalination plants, as well as local industries, QatarEnergy says on its website.

Barzan also has the production capacity to supply associated hydrocarbon products such as ethane, condensate and sulphur for local markets and export​.​ Ras Laffan Industrial City, 80km north-east of Doha, is located near the North Field. About 115,000 people work at the facility, QatarEnergy's website says.

Attacks on site

Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) refinery, was hit by Iranian missile strikes in March, which severely destroyed parts of the complex. The complex supplies one fifth of the world's super-chilled fuel.

Play 01:22 Qatar LNG shutdown sparks global gas shock

QatarEnergy said at the time that the strikes damaged Trains 4 and 6, removing 12.8 million tonnes a year, equal to about 17 per cent of Qatar's LNG exports from the market, and one of the two trains at the Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) complex.

The company at the time said that the affected LNG trains would take three to five years to fully repair and that the Pearl GTL outage will last at least a year.

QatarEnergy declared long-term force majeure on contracts with buyers in China, South Korea, Italy and Belgium. The company’s chief executive, Saad Al Kaabi, put annual lost revenue at $20 billion and estimated repairs would take three to five years.

Qatar is the world’s second-largest exporter of LNG, with Asian markets among its main buyers. QatarEnergy has been seeking to restore production at the facility and is expected to boost output once the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened.