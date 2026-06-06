Wave of sympathy in Kuwait for airport worker who lost leg in Iranian attack

A wave of sympathy has swept across Kuwait for an airport employee who lost his leg during the Iranian attack on Wednesday.

Ayed Al Otaibi, 29, remains in intensive care after losing a leg during the attack on Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport, where he was working for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Mr Al Otaibi is one of 63 people injured in the attack, which was the eighth strike on the airport since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.

According to Kuwait's Health Ministry, the injured were sent to hospitals across the country.

Kuwaiti citizen Kholoud Al Saad told The National that Mr Al Otaibi is the same age as her children, and deserves the sympathy and prayers of the Kuwaiti people.

“The Iranian aggression has deprived him of enjoying his youth while he was serving Kuwait,” she said. “How can we ever forget this cowardly attack that sought to harm our young people and us?”

Another resident, Mohammed Al Shammari, said he and his family had not stopped praying for Mr Al Otaibi since learning of his condition on social media.

Play 00:51 Kuwait releases video of deadly Iranian drone attack

“This wave of solidarity reflects our unity and shows that we stand together against anyone who tries to threaten our stability,” he said. “We pray for Ayed and all the injured to recover, and for this war to come to a complete end.”

In a post on social media, former National Assembly speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim said: “Our hearts ache as we see our brother Ayed Al Otaibi lying in intensive care. We ask God to grant him healing and good health and to ease his suffering.”

'Victim of treachery'

According to the Health Ministry, those injured in the attack included airport workers and passengers. Some were injured by shrapnel and explosions, with many suffering broken limbs, head injuries and brain haemorrhages. Some of the injured required amputations and other urgent operations.

There were also cases of smoke inhalation and injuries related to blast waves. Seven patients underwent major emergency operations, while others received minor surgical procedures.

Kuwaitis also mourned Indian citizens Manzoor Ahmed, who was killed during the attack on the airport as he was preparing to travel home.

“Manzoor Ahmed will be remembered by Kuwaitis as a martyr who fell victim to the treachery of the Iranian regime,” Prof Souad Al Muajel of Kuwait University, who is also a columnist for Al Qabas newspaper, wrote on social media.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah inspects the damage to the airport on Wednesday. AFP Info

Responding to an appeal from the Central Blood Bank, Kuwaitis and foreign residents gathered at the bank's headquarters in Jabriya on Thursday to donate blood and help increase strategic reserves.

“This is a national duty,” said citizen Fahad Al Anzi. “Our country asked for it, and all we can do is rush to help our brothers and sisters who need blood.”

In the hours immediately after the attack, Kuwait's Health Ministry implemented emergency plans, raised preparedness levels across all health institutions and mobilised medical, nursing and technical staff.

In its latest update, the Kuwaiti military said the number of aerial threats intercepted since the start of the war had risen to 1,256, including 869 drones, 372 ballistic missiles and 15 cruise missiles. On Wednesday, air defences shot down 17 drones and 13 ballistic missiles.